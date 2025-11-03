Ernest Jones ruled out with a knee injury

The Seahawks will have to play the rest of Sunday’s game against the Commanders without their defensive signal-caller.

Linebacker Ernest Jones has been ruled out of the contest with a knee injury.

Jones came off the field late in the second quarter after having his right leg rolled up on. He was shown on the NBC broadcast heading back to the locker room from the sideline.

Jones recorded six total tackles on Sunday night before exiting the contest.

Drake Thomas has taken over as the defensive signal-caller, with Tyrice Knight also entering the game at linebacker.

Seattle leads 31-7 early in the third quarter.