ESPN-NFL Media deal may not close until late 2026

The non-binding agreement between the NFL and ESPN may not become binding for a while.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the deal possibly won’t close until the end of 2026, given the expected timetable for regulatory approval.

Disney Head of Corporate Development Justin Warbrooke told Karp that a closing in late 2026 “is our best case.”

The worst case, of course, would consist of the federal government blocking the deal. Which means that both Disney and ESPN would be well advised to tiptoe on eggshells when it comes to the current administration.

That means Disney and ABC and the NFL need to behave. To tread lightly. To straighten up and fly right. To think happy thoughts.