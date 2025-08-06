 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ESPN-NFL Media deal may not close until late 2026

  
Published August 6, 2025 01:35 PM

The non-binding agreement between the NFL and ESPN may not become binding for a while.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the deal possibly won’t close until the end of 2026, given the expected timetable for regulatory approval.

Disney Head of Corporate Development Justin Warbrooke told Karp that a closing in late 2026 “is our best case.”

The worst case, of course, would consist of the federal government blocking the deal. Which means that both Disney and ESPN would be well advised to tiptoe on eggshells when it comes to the current administration.

That means Disney and ABC and the NFL need to behave. To tread lightly. To straighten up and fly right. To think happy thoughts.