Eugene Hilton, son of T.Y. Hilton, commits to Wisconsin

  
Published June 15, 2024 04:47 AM

The son of longtime NFL wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will be playing in the Big Ten.

Eugene Hilton, a star wide receiver in the Indianapolis suburb of Zionsville, has committed to Wisconsin.

T.Y. Hilton (whose given name is also Eugene) was a third-round draft pick of the Colts in 2012 and played for them for 10 seasons. He made four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016. He finished his career with a brief stint with the Cowboys in 2022.

Eugene Hilton is heading into his senior year of high school and will play for the Badgers beginning in 2025.