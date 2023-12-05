Evan Engram’s first TD of 2023 gives Jaguars a 14-7 lead

Evan Engram entered Monday night leading the Jaguars in catches with 64, but he had no touchdowns. Five other players on the team had touchdown catches.

The tight end got his first score of the season on a 22-yard, catch-and-run that ended with him leaping into the end zone. Running back Travis Etienne had the block to spring Engram down the sideline.

The Jaguars lead 14-7 with 6:24 left until halftime.

Engram leads the team with three catches for 32 yards tonight, with all three receptions coming on the 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Trevor Lawrence is 8-of-10 for 97 yards and a touchdown and completed all five of his attempts on the latest touchdown drive.