Evan McPherson picks up AFC special teams player of the week

The Bengals picked up a win in Joe Burrow’s return to the lineup on Thanksgiving and kicker Evan McPherson’s contributions to the victory were recognized by the NFL on Wednesday.

McPherson made six field goals in the 32-14 win over the Ravens. That’s a new career-high for the kicker and he also knocked home a pair of extra points to make it a 20-point night.

The NFL named McPherson the AFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday. It is the fourth time that McPherson has taken those honors since he joined the Bengals in 2021.

McPherson is 23-of-26 on field goals and 27-of-27 on extra points this season.