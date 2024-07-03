Ex-NFL player Daniel Muir charged with domestic battery and obstruction, son found safe

Former NFL player Daniel Muir has been charged with obstruction of justice and domestic battery after a two-week investigation into the whereabouts of his 14-year-old son, who had been reported missing but was found safe at home by police today.

Muir’s wife, Kristin Muir, is also charged with obstruction.

Daniel Muir is accused of battery after the boy’s grandma called police to report that he had a black eye, split lip and swollen face and that he had said his father did it. Both Muirs are charged with obstruction for hiding their son from police while the investigation was ongoing.

The 40-year-old Muir signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2007. He also spent time with the Colts, Rams, Jets, Chiefs, Texans and Raiders. He played in 56 games in his NFL career.