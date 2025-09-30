Expiration of NBC, YouTube TV deal will suspend PFT content on YouTube

I’m sharing the following information not in an effort to tip the scales in NBC’s favor. I’m not doing it to avoid the revenue loss that PFT inevitably will experience. I’m not doing it with any remotely realistic hope that it will make any bit of a difference in the ongoing disagreement between NBC and YouTube TV.

I’m doing it for one reason and one reason only — to minimize the number of emails I’ll receive in the coming days.

For reasons I don’t fully understand, the expiration of the deal that places NBCUniversal content on YouTube TV will result in the suspension of the placement of PFT videos on YouTube. Whether I like that or not (I do not) doesn’t matter. I simply want you to know about it, so that you won’t send emails asking why new PFT content hasn’t landed on YouTube.

Every weekday, multiple clips from PFT Live, and any/all editions of #PFTPM, land on YouTube. As of midnight, and without a new deal between NBC and YouTube, that will end.

It’s our understanding that past clips (including several from Tuesday’s PFT Live) will remain in place. New clips, however, won’t be available.

The full shows stream live at 7:00 a.m. ET each weekday. Full shows and clip are also available on demand through Peacock. Also, the audio of all shows is available wherever you get your podcasts. And the same clips that otherwise land on YouTube will be added to various PFT posts. (Time permitting, we may just do a separate PFT post for each clip that otherwise would be on YouTube.)

So that’s the story. A week ago, few knew the NBC/YouTube TV dispute was even on the radar screen. A day ago, I had no idea it would impact us.

Now, I know. Now, you know. And I have a feeling I’ll still be swimming in non-stop emails until NBC and YouTube get a deal done.

For that reason alone, I am officially begging both sides to get a deal done.