Ezekiel Elliott’s three-team wish list may not be mutual

  
Published March 23, 2023 04:17 PM
March 22, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down what Ronald Jones is capable of accomplishing in a one-year deal with Dallas and explore what Ezekiel Elliott’s options are moving forward.

The news today that former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed his list of future teams to three glosses over one fairly important fact.

This is a wish list, not a collection of finalists.

Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, Elliott isn’t currently weighing contract offers from the Jets, Bengals, and Eagles. In fact, he may have offers at this point from none of them. And he may never get an offer from any of them.

This is simply the list of teams he wants to play for.

Maybe it will work. He’s still good enough to contribute. But he may need to expand his universe of teams, at some point -- unless he truly intends to play for one of those three teams or no one.

That said, there’s a chance that his camp will successfully speak (or leak) it into existence. If it works, sources say I have narrowed my future car to three makes -- Ferrari, McLaren, or Aston Martin.