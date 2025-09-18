Falcons add TE Kyle Pitts to injury report with toe issue

The Falcons have a new injury concern with tight end Kyle Pitts.

Atlanta listed Pitts as limited in Thursday’s practice with a toe injury.

Head coach Raheem Morris is next slated to speak with the media on Friday.

In two games this season, Pitts has 11 receptions for 96 yards.

Fellow tight end Charlie Woerner (ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row. Receiver Jamal Agnew (groin) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) also did not participate.

Additionally, cornerback Mike Ford (groin) was added to the injury report as a non-participant.

But edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (groin) returned to practice as a limited participant after he wasn’t a part of Wednesday’s session.

Receiver Casey Washington (concussion) and safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) remained limited.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck), and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) were upgraded from limited to full.