Falcons agree to terms with German-born K Lenny Krieg

The Falcons agreed to terms with German-born kicker Lenny Krieg, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The team had Krieg on a free agent visit after he kicked at the NFL’s International Player Pathway program Pro Day Tuesday. Krieg had other trips scheduled but signed with the first team that hosted him.

Krieg also kicked at the Scouting Combine, making all of his tries.

The Falcons have Younghoe Koo coming off a right hip injury that landed him on injured reserve last season, and his replacement, Riley Patterson, also remains on their roster.

Krieg was a soccer player before watching YouTube and Instagram videos to learn how to kick an American football after his older brother returned from the University of Wisconsin excited about the game. Krieg kicked for the Stuttgart Surge in 2023 and 2024 before joining the NFL’s International Player Pathway.