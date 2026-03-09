Falcons agree to terms with Olamide Zaccheaus

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is heading back to Atlanta.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Zaccheaus has agreed to terms with the Falcons on Monday. Those terms have not been disclosed yet.

Zaccheaus signed with the Falcons after going undrafted in 2019 and spent four seasons with the team. He moved on to the Eagles in 2023, played for the Commanders in 2024 and caught 39 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago last season. He also had two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs for the Bears.

Zaccheaus had 94 catches for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns during his first stint with the Falcons.