Falcons agree to two-year deal with CB Mike Ford

The Falcons are bringing back a player who is likely to contribute heavily on special teams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Atlanta has agreed to terms with cornerback Mike Ford on a two-year, $4 million contract.

Ford, 29, spent the last two seasons with the Browns where he mainly played special teams. In 2024, he was on the field for 72 percent of the unit’s snaps and just five percent of defensive snaps.

He was previously with Atlanta in 2022, appearing in all 17 games with two starts. That year, he played 83 percent of special teams snaps and seven percent of defensive snaps.

Ford has appeared in 94 career games with 10 starts for Detroit, Denver, Atlanta, and Cleveland. He’s registered one interception with six passes defensed.