Falcons agree to two-year deal with Ray-Ray McCloud

The Falcons are switching things up in the return game.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Atlanta has agreed to a two-year deal with Ray-Ray McCloud.

Pelissero notes the contract is worth up to $6 million.

McCloud, 27, was with the 49ers for the past two seasons. In 2023, he averaged 8.5 yards per punt return and 22.5 yards per kick return.

Having entered the league as a Bills sixth-round pick in 2018, McCloud has averaged 9.6 yards per punt return and 22.6 yards per kick return in 77 career games. His longest punt return was 57 yards back in 2020 for Pittsburgh while his longest kick return was 49 yards that same year.

McCloud’s arrival would seem to spell the end of Cordarrelle Patterson’s time with the Falcons, especially considering that Patterson posted to social media, “ATL it’s been real” earlier on Thursday.