 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons convert Cowboys’ failed fake punt into touchdown, 21-10 lead

  
Published November 3, 2024 02:54 PM

The Cowboys received the second half kickoff, but they did less than nothing with it. They gifted the Falcons great field position.

The Cowboys called for a fake punt on fourth-and-2 from their own 38, and punter Bryan Anger’s pass intended for C.J. Goodwin was nearly intercepted by Natrone Brooks. It only delayed the inevitable.

The Falcons scored five plays later on Kirk Cousins’ third touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to RayRay McCloud to up their lead to 21-10. Cousins also had scoring tosses of 9 yards to Drake London and 36 yards to Darnell Mooney.

London now is ruled out with a hip injury.

On their second drive of the second half, the Cowboys were going for it on fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 49. But they were called for 12 players in the huddle, their fifth pre-snap penalty today. They ended up punting.