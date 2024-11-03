Falcons convert Cowboys’ failed fake punt into touchdown, 21-10 lead

The Cowboys received the second half kickoff, but they did less than nothing with it. They gifted the Falcons great field position.

The Cowboys called for a fake punt on fourth-and-2 from their own 38, and punter Bryan Anger’s pass intended for C.J. Goodwin was nearly intercepted by Natrone Brooks. It only delayed the inevitable.

The Falcons scored five plays later on Kirk Cousins’ third touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to RayRay McCloud to up their lead to 21-10. Cousins also had scoring tosses of 9 yards to Drake London and 36 yards to Darnell Mooney.

London now is ruled out with a hip injury.

On their second drive of the second half, the Cowboys were going for it on fourth-and-1 at the Atlanta 49. But they were called for 12 players in the huddle, their fifth pre-snap penalty today. They ended up punting.