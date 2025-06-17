Falcons cut RB Jase McClellan to make room for UFL RB Jashaun Corbin

The Falcons announced the signing of the UFL’s leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin, and the corresponding move.

The Falcons released running back Jase McClellan.

Atlanta drafted McClellan out of the University of Alabama with a sixth-round pick in 2024. He appeared in two games as a rookie, taking 19 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps.

He had five carries for 17 yards in the Falcons’ Week 7 loss to the Seahawks and eight carries for 15 yards in the Falcons’ Week 11 loss to the Broncos. He went onto injured reserve in Week 15 with a knee injury.

Corbin joins a running backs room with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Elijah Dotson and undrafted rookie Nathan Carter.