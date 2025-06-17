Falcons to sign UFL running back Jashaun Corbin

The Falcons are signing UFL running back Jashaun Corbin, James Larsen of UFL Newsroom reports.

Corbin played for the San Antonio Brahmas this spring and led the UFL in rushing with 514 yards and four touchdowns on 97 carries. He started six of the 10 games he played.

He added 18 receptions for 138 yards and returned 11 kicks for 252 yards with a long of 33. He fumbled once.

Corbin, 24, played at Texas A&M and Florida State, ending his four-year college career with third-team All-ACC honors for the Seminoles in 2021.

He went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Giants as a rookie free agent. Corbin was on the Giants’ practice squad as a rookie. The Giants waived him before the start of the 2023 season, and the Panthers signed him to their practice squad.

He returned to the Giants’ practice squad later that season and ended up playing six games. He had one carry for 1 yard and caught three passes for 12 yards.

The Giants waived Corbin with an injury designation in August, and he signed with the Brahmas in October.

In Atlanta, he will join a running backs room with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., Elijah Dotson and undrafted rookie Nathan Carter.