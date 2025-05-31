 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons delete self-own social-media post

  
Published May 30, 2025 08:32 PM

The Falcons (and specifically owner Arthur Blank) aren’t fans of reminders of their failure to turn a massive third-quarter lead into a Super Bowl LI win. Usually, it’s someone else who reminds the team and/or its fans of the 28-3 futility.

This time around, the Falcons did it to themselves.

Via John Breech of CBSSports.com, the team posted a photo on Twitter of safety Jessie Bates (No. 3) and cornerback Mike Ford (No. 28). The image was quickly deleted.

Arguably, the Falcons should have left it alone. First, the players were configured 3 and 28, not 28 and 3. Second, deleting it makes it a bigger deal.

As evidenced by the fact that it became a PFT item. If they hadn’t deleted it, we probably wouldn’t have decided it was worth a post.

Meanwhile, the fact they so quickly deleted the image shows that, more than eight years later, they’re still as sensitive about 28-3 as ever.