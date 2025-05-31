Falcons delete self-own social-media post

The Falcons (and specifically owner Arthur Blank) aren’t fans of reminders of their failure to turn a massive third-quarter lead into a Super Bowl LI win. Usually, it’s someone else who reminds the team and/or its fans of the 28-3 futility.

This time around, the Falcons did it to themselves.

Via John Breech of CBSSports.com, the team posted a photo on Twitter of safety Jessie Bates (No. 3) and cornerback Mike Ford (No. 28). The image was quickly deleted.

Arguably, the Falcons should have left it alone. First, the players were configured 3 and 28, not 28 and 3. Second, deleting it makes it a bigger deal.

As evidenced by the fact that it became a PFT item. If they hadn’t deleted it, we probably wouldn’t have decided it was worth a post.

Meanwhile, the fact they so quickly deleted the image shows that, more than eight years later, they’re still as sensitive about 28-3 as ever.