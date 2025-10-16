Falcons designate S Jordan Fuller to return from injured reserve

The Falcons designated safety Jordan Fuller to return to practice Thursday, the team announced.

The move opens his 21-day practice window, and he was a full participant in his first practice back.

The Falcons placed Fuller on injured reserve on Sept. 13 after he injured his knee in the season opener. He played only one defensive snaps and 16 on special in the Week 1 loss to the Bucs.

Fuller signed with the Falcons in free agency, but he did not make the team’s initial roster. They re-signed him two days after final cuts.

He started 55 of his 57 career appearances with the Rams (2020-23) and Panthers (2024) before joining the Falcons.

He has seven career interceptions.

The Falcons are deep at the position with veteran Jessie Bates III and rookie Xavier Watts as starters and DeMarcco Hellams and Dee Alford as backups.