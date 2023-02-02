 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons “feel pretty good” about Kyle Pitts’ recovery from torn MCL

  
Published February 2, 2023 04:54 AM
nbc_pft_falconsgmqbs_230202
February 2, 2023 09:01 AM
Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot intends to add players to the QB room, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to assess if that’ll be through the draft or going after someone like Lamar Jackson.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed the final weeks of the 2022 season after tearing his MCL and the team gave an update on how he’s recovering from the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas this week.

Pitts was injured in a Week 11 win over the Bears and had surgery a short time later. Tight ends coach Justin Peelle said this week that Pitts is “on schedule” in his recovery and head coach Arthur Smith signaled the same.

“It’s an ongoing process every day,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “Ultimately, what matters is getting ready for training camp. Feel pretty good about where he’s at.”

Before his injury, Pitts’ posted 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. That production was down from the 2021 first-round pick’s rookie season and the hope in Atlanta will be that good health and better quarterback play moves Pitts back in a better direction.