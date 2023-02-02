Falcons “feel pretty good” about Kyle Pitts’ recovery from torn MCL

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed the final weeks of the 2022 season after tearing his MCL and the team gave an update on how he’s recovering from the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas this week.

Pitts was injured in a Week 11 win over the Bears and had surgery a short time later. Tight ends coach Justin Peelle said this week that Pitts is “on schedule” in his recovery and head coach Arthur Smith signaled the same.

“It’s an ongoing process every day,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “Ultimately, what matters is getting ready for training camp. Feel pretty good about where he’s at.”

Before his injury, Pitts’ posted 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns. That production was down from the 2021 first-round pick’s rookie season and the hope in Atlanta will be that good health and better quarterback play moves Pitts back in a better direction.