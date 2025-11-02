Falcons force Drake Maye fumble, cut Patriots lead to 21-14 before halftime

The Patriots had the ball in Falcons territory with a chance to extend their lead before halftime in New England, but the Falcons’ two first-round picks came up with a big play to swing things their team’s way.

Jalon Walker stripped Patriots quarterback Drake Maye of the ball on a sack and his fellow edge rusher James Pearce returned the ball to the New England 6-yard-line. Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell chased Pearce down, but his effort wound up being for naught when Michael Penix and Drake London connected for their second touchdown pass of the game.

That cut New England’s lead to 21-14 at the half and Maye will have a chance to atone after the Patriots receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

Maye was 11-of-15 for 173 yards and two touchdowns before his miscue and he’s also been sacked three times. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has seven carries for 30 yards and three catches for 31 yards while starting in place of the injured Rhamondre Stevenson.

London has five catches for 35 yards after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins and Penix is 13-of-18 for 108 yards.

The Falcons saw left guard Matthew Bergeron leave with an ankle injury and edge rusher Leonard Floyd hobbled off with a hamstring injury. They are called questionable to return along with Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. He also hurt his hamstring.