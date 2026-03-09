 Skip navigation
Falcons hire defensive assistant Troy Kruchten after firing LaTroy Lewis

  
Published March 9, 2026 04:53 AM

Nine days after firing a defensive assistant, the Falcons have hired one.

The Falcons announced that they hired Troy Kruchten as a defensive quality control coach.

That hiring comes after the firing of assistant defensive line coach LaTroy Lewis following an allegation of violence against a woman.

Kruchten was most recently an assistant coach at Georgia State, where he coached outside linebackers, nickels and special teams. Before that he was a graduate assistant at Florida coaching linebackers, following a college career playing linebacker at both Southeastern Louisiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.