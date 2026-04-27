Falcons hire former Eagles exec Bryce Johnston to handle salary cap, contract negotiations

The Falcons have made another key addition to their front office.

Bryce Johnston, who previously worked for the Eagles, is the Falcons’ new Senior VP of Football Administration and Senior Personnel Executive, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Johnston’s job responsibilities will include leading salary-cap strategy and serving as lead contract negotiator. He’ll serve under President Matt Ryan and General Manager Ian Cunningham.

The news of Johnston’s hiring comes after the Falcons parted ways with Senior Director of Football Administration Chris Olsen.