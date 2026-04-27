Falcons, senior director of football administration Chris Olsen part ways

After getting through the draft over the weekend, the Falcons are making a change in their front office.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Atlanta and senior director of football administration Chris Olsen have parted ways.

Olsen had been with the club since early 2021, working to negotiate player, coach, and front office contracts.

He was previously with the Texans for 13 seasons, serving as senior VP of football administration, largely serving the same duties.

With Matt Ryan now in as team president, Ian Cunningham in as General Manager, and Kevin Stefanski at head coach, the Falcons continue to reshape the structure of their team in 2026.