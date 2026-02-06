Falcons hire Matt Jones as assistant OL coach

The Falcons hired Matt Jones as assistant offensive line coach, the team announced on Friday.

Jones comes to Atlanta after working with the Titans the previous three seasons as an offensive assistant (2024-25) and offensive line assistant (2023).

He contributed to an offensive line that helped the development of Titans’ 2024 first-round pick tackle JC Latham, who started all 17 games at left tackle. Second-year left guard Peter Skoronski also started every game, while right guard Dillon Radunz established a career high with 15 starts.

In 2023, Jones worked with an offensive line that helped running back Derrick Henry rank second in the NFL with 1,167 rushing yards.

Jones previously spent four seasons at the University of Tennessee-Martin as offensive line and tight ends coach (2019) and run game coordinator/offensive line and tight ends coach (2020-22). Before his time at UT Martin, Jones was the offensive line coach at Texas Southern for two seasons (2017-18) and at Jackson State for one season (2016).