Falcons, Jahan Dotson agree to two-year deal

  
Published March 9, 2026 02:35 PM

The Falcons are doubling down on wide receiver signings.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with Jahan Dotson. It’s a two-year deal worth $15 million for the former Commanders and Eagles wideout.

The Falcons agreed to sign Olamide Zaccheaus earlier in Monday’s free agent negotiating window.

Dotson was a 2022 first-round pick in Washington and spent two years with the Commanders before being traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season. Dotson caught 37 passes for 478 yards and a touchdown in 34 regular season games for Philly. He also had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in the team’s run to a Super Bowl title in his first year with the team.