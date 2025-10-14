Falcons’ Jake Matthews, Bills’ Joshua Palmer ruled out with injuries

The Falcons will have to play without their starting left tackle for the rest of tonight’s game against the Bills.

Jake Matthews has been ruled out for the game after getting rolled from behind and appearing to injure his ankle.

Matthews had played 100 percent of the Falcons’ offensive snaps this season and has been extraordinarily durable throughout his NFL career, missing one game his rookie year in 2014 and none since then. The Falcons aren’t accustomed to having to play without him, but tonight they well.

On the same play that Matthews was hurt, Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard appeared to injure his ankle. Bernard is officially listed as questionable to return, but he is sitting on the bench without his helmet, which is usually a sign that the player is not going back in.

Bills lost wide receiver Joshua Palmer has also been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter.