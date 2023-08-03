 Skip navigation
Top News

Falcons make four moves, including waiving Feleipe Franks with injury designation

  
Published August 3, 2023 04:37 PM

The Falcons announced four roster moves Thursday. They include waiving tight end Feleipe Franks with an injury designation.

Franks signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He played quarterback in college at Florida and Arkansas.

He played nine games as quarterback in 2021, seeing 14 snaps on offense and 36 on special teams. Franks had three carries for 6 yards.

The Falcons moved him to tight end before last season, and Franks played 11 games. He had one rushing attempt for no yards and was targeted twice but didn’t make a catch.

He played 54 offensive snaps and 91 on special teams last season.

Franks appeared to injure his ankle during punt coverage drills earlier this week.

In other moves, the Falcons placed offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve and waived/injured wide receiver Chris Blair and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu.

Greenidge played 15 games with the Saints in 2020 but has had season-ending injuries each of the past two seasons.