Falcons officially rule out Drake London

Wide receiver Drake London is out again for the Falcons this week.

Head coach Raheem Morris said early this week that London was unlikely to play against the Jets and the Falcons officially ruled him out on Friday. It’s the second game London has missed with this injury and the third game he’s missed overall this season.

Darnell Mooney, David Sills, Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge, and Jamel Agnew are the other wideouts on the active roster. They also elevated Dylan Drummond last weekend.

The Falcons may also be without right guard Chris Lindstrom. He is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Linebackers Josh Woods (hamstring) and Malik Verdon (shoulder) will not play.

