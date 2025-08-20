Falcons OT Storm Norton out 6-8 weeks after ankle surgery

The Falcons offensive line is having a tough day on the injury front on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that tackle Storm Norton is set to miss six-to-eight weeks after having ankle surgery. Norton has been sidelined for an extended period of time this month.

The news of Norton’s timeline comes shortly after right tackle Kaleb McGary was carted off the field at practice. McGary appeared to suffer a lower left leg injury and the Falcons said he will have an MRI.

Norton, who has been in 31 games for the team over the last two years, would have been next in line at right tackle if healthy. Elijah Wilkinson took over after McGary’s injury and the Falcons may have to look for more help if McGary is set for a long absence from the lineup.