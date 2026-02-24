 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady_int_260224.jpg
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

brady_int_260224.jpg
Brady wants Allen to get ‘everything’ he deserves
MPXFlorioLicht2-24.jpg
Licht says Bucs ‘need a lot of help’ on defense
nbc_pft_hafley_260224.jpg
Hafley on Tua: ‘Everything’s on the table’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons place franchise tag on Kyle Pitts

  
Published February 24, 2026 04:16 PM

The Falcons won’t let tight end Kyle Pitts hit free agency.

Pitts got the franchise tag today, the team announced.

“We’re not in the business of letting go really good players,” Falcons General Manager Ian Cunningham said.

The tag means Pitts has the option to sign a one-year guaranteed contract at a salary of about $16 million for 2026, or he can try to work out a long-term contract with the Falcons. It’s also still possible that the Falcons could agree to trade Pitts to another team that negotiates a long-term deal with him. If he hasn’t signed a long-term deal by July 15, he could only play on a one-year deal for 2026.

The 25-year-old Pitts was the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft and has played out his five-year rookie contract. He has developed into a solid player, even if he has never made the kind of impact the Falcons expected him to make when they drafted him. The Falcons believe he has a lot of good football ahead of him.