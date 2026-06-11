Falcons put OT Storm Norton on the PUP list

The Falcons announced a roster move on Thursday that’s tied to the report that they are trading for Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Offensive tackle Storm Norton has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Norton missed all of last season after having ankle surgery in August and is not ready to return to action yet.

Norton played 31 games for Atlanta in 2023 and 2024. He also played 31 games for the Chargers and one game for the Vikings earlier in his career.

If healthy, Norton likely would have been vying for a reserve role behind Jake Matthews and free agent pickup Jawaan Taylor this offseason. Taylor is likely to start at right tackle after joining the team in the wake of Kaleb McGary’s retirement.

The Falcons swapped late-round draft picks with the Chiefs to acquire Morris, who will now try for the kind of role Norton was ticketed for this season.