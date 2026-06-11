 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jalencarter_260611.jpg
Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260611.jpg
Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
ajb_mpx_new.jpg
Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings Mandatory Minicamp
Vikings won’t name a starting quarterback before training camp
Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jalencarter_260611.jpg
Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260611.jpg
Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
ajb_mpx_new.jpg
Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings Mandatory Minicamp
Vikings won’t name a starting quarterback before training camp
Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons put OT Storm Norton on the PUP list

  
Published June 11, 2026 04:00 PM

The Falcons announced a roster move on Thursday that’s tied to the report that they are trading for Chiefs offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Offensive tackle Storm Norton has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Norton missed all of last season after having ankle surgery in August and is not ready to return to action yet.

Norton played 31 games for Atlanta in 2023 and 2024. He also played 31 games for the Chargers and one game for the Vikings earlier in his career.

If healthy, Norton likely would have been vying for a reserve role behind Jake Matthews and free agent pickup Jawaan Taylor this offseason. Taylor is likely to start at right tackle after joining the team in the wake of Kaleb McGary’s retirement.

The Falcons swapped late-round draft picks with the Chiefs to acquire Morris, who will now try for the kind of role Norton was ticketed for this season.