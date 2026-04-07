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Falcons re-sign DL Elijah Garcia

  
Published April 7, 2026 05:06 PM

The Falcons officially re-signed defensive lineman Elijah Garcia on Tuesday.

Garcia was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent, so he wasn’t able to talk to other teams over the last few weeks and he formally returned to the roster with the team’s offseason program getting underway this week.

The Falcons signed Garcia off of the Giants’ practice squad last November. He played in three games for Atlanta after appearing in four contests for the Giants.

Garcia also played five games for the Giants in 2024 and made five appearances for the Broncos over his first two NFL seasons. He has 28 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.