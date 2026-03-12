 Skip navigation
Bills reportedly add Chubb in 'much-needed' move
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Falcons re-sign DL LaCale London

  
Published March 12, 2026 11:07 AM

The Falcons will have defensive lineman LaCale London back in 2026.

They announced London’s re-signing on Thursday morning. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

London had 30 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games during the 2025 season. The starts were the first of a career that’s also seen London play in seven games for the Falcons in 2023 and one game for the Bears in 2021.

The Falcons have made several additions to their front seven this week. They’ve agreed to terms with Chris Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, Channing Tindall, and Christian Harris while David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss have moved on.