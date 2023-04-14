 Skip navigation
Falcons release Quinton Bell, Amani Bledsoe, Jovante Moffatt

  
Published April 14, 2023 12:26 PM
The Falcons made their signing of Bud Dupree official on Friday afternoon by officially announcing the move.

But the club has also moved on from three players, with the offseason program soon to get underway.

Atlanta has released outside linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe, and safety Jovante Moffatt, the club announced.

Bell appeared in four games for the Falcons last season, playing 61 defensive snaps and 60 special teams snaps. He entered the league as a Raiders seventh-round pick in 2019 and previously appeared in five games for the Buccaneers in 2020.

Moffatt played three games for Atlanta in 2022, playing 55 special teams snaps.

And Bledsoe was on the Falcons’ practice squad for much of last season, signing a futures deal with the team in January.