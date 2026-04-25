Falcons select Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, brother of A.J. Terrell

Avieon Terrell followed his older brother, A.J. Terrell, in every step of the way. They both played at Westlake High School in Atlanta and then at Clemson. Now, they will play together with the Falcons.

Atlanta used the 48th overall to select Avieon Terrell, who will join his brother in the team’s secondary.

A.J. Terrell has played six seasons with the Falcons.

The brothers hugged and cried at a draft party, sharing an incredible moment.

Avieon started 31 consecutive games to finish his career, and he led the Tigers in passes defended as both a sophomore and junior. He had 28 pass breakups and three interceptions in three seasons.