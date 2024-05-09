Falcons sign international player Kenny Oginni

The Falcons are the latest team to sign a player from the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Today Atlanta announced that it has signed defensive end Kenny Oginni, who is from Nigeria and designated as the team’s international player, which means he does not count toward the 90-player offseason roster limit and also won’t count toward the practice squad limit if he signs to the Falcons’ practice squad. If he makes the 53-player regular season roster, he will count toward that limit.

Oginni was introduced to American at a camp sponsored by Osi Umenyiora, who has been one of the NFL’s top ambassadors for attracting international talent. Oginni participated in the International Player Pathway program and briefly spent time on the Chiefs’ roster.

The Falcons also announced they cut offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda.