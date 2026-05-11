Falcons sign OL Brandon Walton following tryout

The Falcons are signing veteran offensive lineman Brandon Walton, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Walton, 28, participated in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2020 and signed as a college free agent with the Bills. Buffalo waived Walton out of training camp, and he signed with the Steelers’ practice squad.

He joined the Bucs in 2021.

Walton played 15 games with two starts for the Bucs in 2022-23 before joining the Panthers, where he appeared in four games over the past two seasons.