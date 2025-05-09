Falcons sign third-rounder Xavier Watts, two other picks

The Falcons announced that they have signed three of their five draft picks on Friday.

Third-round safety Xavier Watts, fourth-round defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., and seventh-round offensive lineman Jack Nelson all agreed to four-year deals with the team.

Watts had 82 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, six interceptions, and a forced fumble at Notre Dame last season. Bowman had 54 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions at Oklahoma while Nelson started at left tackle during his time at Wisconsin.

First-round edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce are the remaining unsigned picks.