 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_defensiverookie_240501.jpg
Turner, Latu leading 2025 NFL DROY odds
nbc_pft_devanteadams_240501.jpg
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
nbc_pft_morenflgames_240501.jpg
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_defensiverookie_240501.jpg
Turner, Latu leading 2025 NFL DROY odds
nbc_pft_devanteadams_240501.jpg
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
nbc_pft_morenflgames_240501.jpg
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons talked to Jets about trading for No. 10 pick after drafting Michael Penix

  
Published May 1, 2024 12:23 PM

The Falcons’ shocking first round of the 2024 NFL draft could have been even more shocking.

Not only did Atlanta do the completely unexpected and draft quarterback Michael Penix with the eighth overall pick, but the Falcons also tried to make a trade to get another Top 10 pick.

In a video from inside their draft room that the Jets posted online, General Manager Joe Douglas is seen on the phone and then telling others in the draft room that the Falcons were going to make their own pick, No. 8 overall, and that the Falcons were also interested in trading for the Jets’ first-round pick, No. 10 overall.

“They are definitely picking,” Douglas said of the Falcons. “And they want to come back up. So they want 8 and 10.”

Ultimately the Jets did trade the No. 10 pick, but they only moved down one spot to No. 11, switching spots with the Vikings. The people in the Jets’ draft room referred to that trade as “free money” because the Jets got additional picks to move down one spot and still got to draft the player they would have taken at No. 10, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

“Minnesota still wants to come up to 10. We can get something for nothing,” Douglas said in the Jets’ draft room before finalizing the trade with the Vikings.

The Vikings got their man in J.J. McCarthy. It’s unclear whom the Falcons wanted to draft at No. 10 or how big an offer they made the Jets to get the pick. It’s probably safe to say Atlanta wasn’t going to draft a quarterback.