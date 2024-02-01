Falcons to hire Ike Hilliard as receivers coach

New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has hired another offensive assistant.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Ike Hilliard will join Atlanta’s staff as the team’s receivers coach.

Hilliard last coached in the league with Pittsburgh, serving as the club’s receivers coach from 2020-2021. Before that, he was Washington’s receivers coach from 2014-2019. He also served as Buffalo’s receivers coach for a year and Miami’s assistant receivers coach.

Hilliard and Morris were assistants on the same staff in 2012 and 2014 with Washington. Morris was also the Buccaneers’ defensive backs coach from 2007-2008 when Hilliard played his last two seasons for the club.

The No. 7 overall pick of the 1997 draft, Hilliard spent eight seasons with the Giants and four with the Bucs. He caught 546 passes for 6,397 yards with 35 touchdowns in 161 career games.