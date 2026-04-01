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Falcons to hire Jeff Scott as assistant GM

  
Published April 1, 2026 10:01 AM

The Falcons are set to make another addition to their personnel department.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are going to hire Jeff Scott as their assistant General Manager. They hired Matt Ryan as their president of football and Ian Cunningham as their General Manager earlier in the offseason.

Scott has worked for the Eagles for the last five years and has been their vice president of football operations since 2024. Cunningham also worked for the Eagles earlier in his career, but the two men were not in Philadelphia at the same time.

Scott worked for Washington for nine seasons before joining the Eagles.