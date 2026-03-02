Falcons to reveal new uniforms on April 2

The Falcons announced earlier this year that they would be making a change to their uniform and they announced the date that their new look will be revealed on Monday.

In a video posted to their social media accounts, the Falcons shared that they will be unveiling the changes on April 2. The video features various Falcons players reacting to the uniforms without any revealing any glimpses of what they look like.

The Falcons switched to their current uniforms with an “ATL” abbreviation above the numbers in 2020. The team reintroduced red helmets as an alternate to their black headgear in 2022 and they have paired them with black throwback uniforms from the 1966 season in recent years.

There have been reports that the team will be going to red jerseys as their primary home uniform and we’ll find out if that’s the case in a month.