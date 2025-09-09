 Skip navigation
Falcons to sign K Parker Romo to practice squad

  
Published September 9, 2025 12:10 PM

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said on Monday that the team would look for a kicker to compete with Younghoe Koo and they have found that kicker.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will sign Parker Romo to their practice squad after a Tuesday morning workout. Zane Gonzalez, Michael Badgley and Ben Sauls also worked out for the team.

Romo was 11-of-12 on field goals and 7-of-8 on extra points in four games with the Vikings last year. He spent time with the Patriots this offseason.

Koo is in his seventh season in Atlanta and he was a reliable kicker for the first five of those years. He missed nine of his 34 field goal attempts last season, however, and Sunday’s miss came after he caromed another kick off the upright before it went through.

The team will presumably use the practice week to determine whether Koo or Romo does the kicking against the Vikings on Sunday night.