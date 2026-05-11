 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemcdanieljustinherbert_260511.jpg
How does McDaniel get the most out of Herbert?
nbc_pft_rodgers_260511.jpg
Recapping Rodgers’ timeline over the weekend
nbc_pft_openinggame_260511.jpg
Why the Bears should be in the opening game

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemcdanieljustinherbert_260511.jpg
How does McDaniel get the most out of Herbert?
nbc_pft_rodgers_260511.jpg
Recapping Rodgers’ timeline over the weekend
nbc_pft_openinggame_260511.jpg
Why the Bears should be in the opening game

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons to sign OL Layden Robinson

  
Published May 11, 2026 08:59 AM

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson took part in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and he is set to stick around Atlanta for a little while longer.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Falcons will be signing Robinson to their 90-man roster. There’s no word of any other roster moves at the moment.

Robinson was a 2024 fourth-round pick by the Patriots and he started 11 games at guard during his rookie season in New England. Robinson landed on injured reserve last summer, however, and he was waived during the season. The Raiders added him to their practice squad and signed him to a future contract before waiving him earlier this month.

The Falcons have Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron back as their starting guards, so Robinson will likely be competing for a reserve role over the rest of the offseason.