Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Falcons to sign Taylor Heinicke

  
Published March 14, 2023 04:18 AM
nbc_pft_paynecontract_230313
March 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Daron Payne's four-year contract with the Commanders, which creates more than $9.4 million in cap space, and question if Washington could be interested in Lamar Jackson.

Taylor Heinicke is heading to Atlanta.

Heinicke has agreed to sign with the Falcons, according to NFL Media. He’ll likely compete with Desmond Ridder for the starting quarterback job.

Heinicke, who turns 30 tomorrow, has started 25 games in his NFL career, including nine for the Commanders last season, when he replaced Carson Wentz and played better than Wentz, getting the Commanders into playoff contention before they ultimately fell short. Heinicke also started a playoff game for Washington after the 2020 season.

The Commanders have moved on from Heinicke and Wentz and are currently featuring Sam Howell atop their depth chart, although they still may sign a veteran to compete with Howell.