Falcons up 21-13 after Taylor Heinicke, Jonnu Smith hook up for touchdown

The Falcons offense has struggled to finish drives whenever they’ve gotten into Minnesota territory on Sunday, so it’s fitting that their first touchdown of the day came on a play that started on their side of midfield.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke hit tight end Jonnu Smith with a screen and the blocking in front paved the way for Smith to go 60 yards for a touchdown. The score stretched Atlanta’s lead to 21-13 with just under seven minutes to play in the third quarter.

It’s Heinicke’s second touchdown pass of the season and it’s the longest play from scrimmage for Smith since the 2020 season.

Smith has four catches for 91 yards and Heinicke is 17-of-28 for 211 yards.