Falcons “very excited” about Desmond Ridder, not naming any starters right now

  
Published February 27, 2023 10:25 AM
February 27, 2023 07:59 AM
With reports Chicago is “leaning toward” moving the No. 1 pick, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why as long as Justin Fields is all-in with the Bears, there’s no reason the Bears shouldn’t be all-in with him.

Desmond Ridder closed out the 2022 season as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, but his status for the start of the 2023 season remains an open question.

That’s the word from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the offseason begins to unfold in Atlanta and elsewhere around the league. Smith said that he thinks Ridder’s “future is bright” after watching him make four starts as a rookie, but made it clear that the team isn’t setting anything in stone about starting jobs at this point in the calendar. The

“We’re not naming any starters right now,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “There are a lot of things that can happen. We’re very excited about Des, no different than we are about Tyler Allgeier and Drake London and the improvements they’ve made and guys who are currently on our roster. As always, all options are on the table. Anything that we can do to improve this team and help us win — and to ultimately win championships — that’s what we’re looking for.”

The Falcons have the eighth overall pick and a lot of space under the salary cap, so they will have several options to consider when it comes to quarterbacks in the coming weeks and months.