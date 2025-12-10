Falcons will be the designated home team for a 2026 international game

The NFL announced that there will be a game in Munich during the 2026 season on Wednesday and the Falcons could potentially be involved in it.

The Falcons announced that the league has informed them that they will be the designated home team for an international game next season. In addition to Munich, the league has announced that there will be games in Melbourne, Australia — the Rams have been designated as the home team for that game — and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as well as two games in London. More games are expected to be added to that slate.

Next year’s schedule calls for the Falcons to have nine home games, but Wednesday’s news means the number held in Atlanta will drop to eight.

The Falcons have played three games in London and they played in Munich this season.