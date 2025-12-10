 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons will be the designated home team for a 2026 international game

  
Published December 10, 2025 05:37 PM

The NFL announced that there will be a game in Munich during the 2026 season on Wednesday and the Falcons could potentially be involved in it.

The Falcons announced that the league has informed them that they will be the designated home team for an international game next season. In addition to Munich, the league has announced that there will be games in Melbourne, Australia — the Rams have been designated as the home team for that game — and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil as well as two games in London. More games are expected to be added to that slate.

Next year’s schedule calls for the Falcons to have nine home games, but Wednesday’s news means the number held in Atlanta will drop to eight.

The Falcons have played three games in London and they played in Munich this season.