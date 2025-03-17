 Skip navigation
FB Jakob Johnson agrees to a one-year deal with the Texans

  
Published March 17, 2025 03:45 PM

The Texans have agreed to terms with fullback Jakob Johnson on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson reunites with Nick Caley, the Texans’ offensive coordinator who was his position coach with the Patriots.

Johnson, 30, has played six NFL seasons, most recently with the Giants. He appeared in three games with one start, seeing action on 12 offensive snaps and 39 on special teams.

He initially entered the NFL with the Patriots as part of the NFL International Player Pathway program. He previously played for the Stuttgart Scorpions in the German Football League.

Johnson spent three seasons with the Patriots and two with the Raiders before landing with the Giants.