Federal affidavit includes hints of threats from bookmaker against Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani

The federal affidavit filed on Thursday regarding $16 million in alleged theft by Ippei Mizuhara, Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, includes plenty of information.

Several paragraphs include allegations that suggest one of the bookmakers was dropping not-so-subtle hints of potential threats against Mizuhara and Ohtani due to non-payment.

From page 14 of the document: “On or about November 17, 2023, BOOKMAKER 1 messaged MIZUHARA stating, ‘Hey Ippie, it’s 2 o’clock on Friday. I don’t know why you’re not returning my calls. I’m here in Newport Beach and I see [Victim A] walking his dog. I’m just gonna go up and talk to him and ask how I can get in touch with you since you’re not responding? Please call me back immediately.’”

Victim A is Ohtani. The bookmaker was watching Ohtani with his dog. The bookmaker was going to confront Ohtani.

While there’s no indication that the bookmaker planned to do anything to Ohtani, the situation could have escalated — especially if the bookie approached him with any type of attitude.

Also from page 14: “On or about December 15, 2023, BOOKMAKER 1 messaged MIZUHARA stating ‘I know ur busy but u Need to show some respect. I put my neck out here. Call me by Tonight. I don’t care what time or how late it is.’”

From page 15: “On or about January 6, 2024, BOOKMAKER 1 messaged MIZUHARA stating ‘you’re putting me in a position where this is going to get out of control. If I don’t hear from you by the end of the day today it’s gonna [sic] be out of my hands.’ MIZUHARA responded the same day, stating ‘My bad man. . . . I just got back from Japan two days ago and I’m leaving tomorrow again . . . I’ll be back in mid January. To be honest with you, I’m really struggling right now and I need some time before I start to make payments.’”

That last one is the most troubling. This is going to get out of control? It’s gonna be out of my hands?

Maybe it’s good for Mizuhara that everything hit the fan with the feds. It looks like it was hitting the fan with folks whose punishments definitely don’t involve incarceration.